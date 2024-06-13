Zelenskyy discusses with Kishida strengthening of sanction pressure on Russia, use of Japanese technologies to rebuild Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, during which he thanked him for signing a bilateral security agreement providing for the allocation of $4.5 billion to Ukraine this year.

"Japan is the obvious leader in Asia in protecting international law and human life. From the first days of this criminal Russian invasion, Japan has been with us, and this gives us all strength and opportunities," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by his press service.

The President of Ukraine noted Japan's active position in increasing sanction pressure on Russia and stressed the need to strengthen efforts so that Russia could not circumvent sanctions.

The Head of the Ukrainian State emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine to involve high-tech Japan in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the Russian bombing, support in the field of energy and the provision of decentralized sources of electricity.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Kishida for his personal presence at the Global Peace Summit, praised Japan's efforts to attract countries of the Asia-Pacific region to participate in the Summit, as well as for Japan's readiness to hold the next International Donors’ Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine next year.