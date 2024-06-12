Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia held a meeting with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman al Saud said.

"A meaningful and energetic meeting with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman al Saud. We discussed bilateral relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, noted the good dynamics of the implementation of our previous agreements, effective cooperation between the teams. We will continue this," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The parties also discussed preparations for the inaugural Global Peace Summit, expected results and their possible implementation, as well as "bringing real peace closer to Ukraine."

"We exchanged views on the international situation and prospects for its development. Ukraine is grateful to Saudi Arabia for its support. We appreciate His Highness's desire to help in the speedy restoration of peace," Zelenskyy said.