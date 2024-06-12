Facts

20:35 12.06.2024

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

1 min read
Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Saudi Arabia held a meeting with the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman al Saud said.

"A meaningful and energetic meeting with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman al Saud. We discussed bilateral relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, noted the good dynamics of the implementation of our previous agreements, effective cooperation between the teams. We will continue this," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The parties also discussed preparations for the inaugural Global Peace Summit, expected results and their possible implementation, as well as "bringing real peace closer to Ukraine."

"We exchanged views on the international situation and prospects for its development. Ukraine is grateful to Saudi Arabia for its support. We appreciate His Highness's desire to help in the speedy restoration of peace," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #zelenskyy #visit

MORE ABOUT

18:16 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

17:29 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy requests equipment from mothballed European power plants, direct financial support for Ukrainian energy

Zelenskyy requests equipment from mothballed European power plants, direct financial support for Ukrainian energy

17:10 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It's important to not let any other country to seize our initiative, especially Russia

Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It's important to not let any other country to seize our initiative, especially Russia

16:52 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy about EP election: Radical pro-Russian slogans pose threat to EU countries

Zelenskyy about EP election: Radical pro-Russian slogans pose threat to EU countries

16:43 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy to partners: It's time to give us all weapons needed to expel Russian forces away, this moment has come

Zelenskyy to partners: It's time to give us all weapons needed to expel Russian forces away, this moment has come

14:44 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We already see when and how we’ll be able to deliver new air defense systems to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We already see when and how we’ll be able to deliver new air defense systems to Ukraine

14:17 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine situation, expectations from Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine situation, expectations from Peace Summit

14:02 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine situation, expectations from Peace Summit

Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss Ukraine situation, expectations from Peace Summit

13:15 11.06.2024
Zelenskyy on start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU in June: This will be fulfillment of promises that Europe gives us

Zelenskyy on start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU in June: This will be fulfillment of promises that Europe gives us

12:34 11.06.2024
Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

AD
AD
AD
AD