Facts

18:19 12.06.2024

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

1 min read
Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

The death toll as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih has risen to seven people, with another 20 people injured, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"According to the investigation, on June 12, 2024, the Russian military carried out a missile attack on the city of Kryvy Rih. As a result of the attack, seven people were killed and 20 were injured. Rescue work continues. Information about the victims will be clarified," the PGO said in the Telegram channel.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the site of the missile strike, recording another war crime of Russia.

Under the procedural leadership of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported six dead and 11 wounded as a result of a rocket attack on Kryvy Rih.

Tags: #kryvy_rih

MORE ABOUT

19:30 12.06.2024
Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

17:55 12.06.2024
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

17:39 12.06.2024
Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

Lysak reports missile strike against Kryvy Rih

16:10 18.05.2024
EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

15:30 14.05.2024
Arricano increases representation of Ukrainian manufacturers among tenants of shopping center

Arricano increases representation of Ukrainian manufacturers among tenants of shopping center

14:56 14.05.2024
Arricano invests $84 mln in Lukianivka shopping center

Arricano invests $84 mln in Lukianivka shopping center

13:57 25.04.2024
Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile in Kryvy Rih district

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile in Kryvy Rih district

19:22 13.03.2024
In Kryvy Rih, death toll due to missile attack increases to 49 people

In Kryvy Rih, death toll due to missile attack increases to 49 people

17:15 11.03.2024
Arricano plans to open Silpo in shopping malls in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

Arricano plans to open Silpo in shopping malls in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

20:32 24.11.2023
Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts sinter ore production by 28.3% in Jan-Oct

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant cuts sinter ore production by 28.3% in Jan-Oct

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russia's missile attack on Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

LATEST

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Sullivan announces signing of security agreement between Ukraine, USA at G7 summit this week – Yermak

Ukraine, USA to sign security agreement on Thursday – Sullivan

Death toll from missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to eight, at least 21 people injured, four went missing – Klymenko

Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects Switzerland to ease its weapons re-export restrictions

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN KRYVY RIH, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED IN CITY

Occupation forces attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

AD
AD
AD
AD