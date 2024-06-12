Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to seven, another 20 people injured – PGO

The death toll as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih has risen to seven people, with another 20 people injured, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"According to the investigation, on June 12, 2024, the Russian military carried out a missile attack on the city of Kryvy Rih. As a result of the attack, seven people were killed and 20 were injured. Rescue work continues. Information about the victims will be clarified," the PGO said in the Telegram channel.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the site of the missile strike, recording another war crime of Russia.

Under the procedural leadership of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into violation of the laws and customs of war, coupled with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported six dead and 11 wounded as a result of a rocket attack on Kryvy Rih.