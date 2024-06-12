Hungary won’t participate in any NATO decisions on Ukraine, but not to block them either – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Hungary will not take part in future decisions of the alliance regarding Ukraine, but will not block them either.

“At the Summit, I expect Allies will agree a leading role for NATO in coordinating and providing security assistance and training for Ukraine. I also expect Allies will agree long-term financial pledge to provide military support. This will provide the predictability and accountability that Ukraine needs. Prime Minister Orbán has made it clear that Hungary will not participate in these NATO efforts. And I accept this position,” he said on Wednesday in Budapest at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which took place after the bilateral meeting.

“I'm glad that today the Prime Minister and I have agreed on modalities for Hungary's non-participation in NATO's support to Ukraine. No Hungarian personnel will take part in these activities and no Hungarian funds will be used to support them. At the same time, the Prime Minister has assured me that Hungary will not oppose these efforts, enabling other Allies to move forward,” Stoltenberg said.

In turn, Orban stated that everyone knows that Hungary's position on the issue of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is different from most of its allies. "Hungary recognizes the fact that there are opinions in NATO that differ from ours. We have always been allowed to share our opinions … Hungary does not have the capabilities or capacity to change its mind. Hungary has clearly said that it does not intend to block any decisions in NATO that may differ from our, as we believe, rational analysis of the situation," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

According to him, Budapest was given guarantees that it would not take part in any operations outside NATO territory. "What we focused on at today's meeting, and I asked the Secretary General to make it clear that any operation outside NATO can only be on a voluntary basis ... therefore, Hungary was provided with the guarantees it requested," Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that Budapest had been given guarantees "when it comes to Russia's war against Ukraine." "When it comes to military operations outside (NATO's responsibility), we will not take part in this, Hungary will not provide funding and personnel for this war, nor will the territory of Hungary be used for any involvement in this war. We were provided with guarantees for everything that we considered necessary. It was a difficult but constructive discussion with the Secretary General," he elaborated.

According to Stoltenberg, he is "glad that we have find a way to allow NATO Allies to agree that but at the same time, also accept the position that Hungary will not participate."