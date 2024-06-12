Facts

11:32 12.06.2024

Slovenia to provide EUR 5 mln for humanitarian aid, Ukraine's reconstruction

1 min read
Slovenia to provide EUR 5 mln for humanitarian aid, Ukraine's reconstruction

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia on Tuesday in an online meeting decided to allocate EUR 5 million to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes and the country's reconstruction.

As stated on the government website, the funds will be directed, in particular, to alleviate urgent humanitarian needs in the healthcare sector in Ukraine, including the purchase of medicines and medical equipment, and the implementation of the World Food Programme's Grain from Ukraine initiative.

In 2023, Slovenia allocated EUR 1.5 million to Ukraine for the purchase of personal protective equipment, demining equipment, and machinery.

As part of military aid, Slovenia has provided Ukraine with, among other things, 28 M55S tanks, 35 M80A tracked armored vehicles, 16 M2A1 howitzers, 20 Valuk armored vehicles, 20 HMMWV vehicles, and other equipment and ammunition.

Tags: #slovenia #reconstruction #humanitarian_aid

