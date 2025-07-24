Some 9,300 objects need restoration in Kyiv region - Kyiv regional administration official

KYIV. July 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) - As a result of the Russian aggression in Kyiv region, more than 30,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged, 9,300 of them still need restoration, said Oleh Kravchenko, director of the regional development department of Kyiv Regional State Administration.

"As a result of the Russian aggression in Kyiv region, more than 30,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged, of which 20,800 have been restored to date... There is still a lot of hard work ahead, 9,300 objects still need to be restored," he said during the round table on the problems of rebuilding Kyiv region and what the features of rebuilding de-occupied territories are at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Thus, 25,281 objects were destroyed or damaged in private residential buildings, of which 17,179, or 69%, have been restored. Among apartment buildings, 2,278 were damaged or destroyed, 1,694 (74%) were rebuilt, 254 educational institutions were damaged, 210 were rebuilt, and 153 health care institutions were damaged, 149 were restored.

He gave the example of Borodianka, where 2,064 houses were destroyed as a result of airstrikes and shelling in 2022. To date, 829 objects have already been restored in accordance with the Borodianka comprehensive restoration program. This includes not only the restoration of housing, but also social and engineering infrastructure: schools, kindergartens are being rebuilt, shelters and an urban park are being built, electricity and gas networks, sewage systems are being renovated, etc.

Kravchenko emphasized that the restoration is taking place according to the principle of "doing better than before": great attention is paid to energy efficiency, inclusiveness, and security.

According to him, the leaders in terms of implemented inclusive solutions among the communities are Borodianka, Bucha and Slavutych.

"In all the houses we build, ramps are installed, if necessary - lifts, Braille is used, tactile tiles are used when performing road works, curbs are lowered," he gave examples.

The official separately highlighted the restoration projects implemented thanks to international assistance. For example, the UNITED24 program provides for the reconstruction of 18 houses, 11 of which have already been put into operation. The Charity Hansen Charity Mission has built more than 460 houses in Tarasivka, where 2,000 people already live.

"The state is also developing and implementing programs in other areas. According to the Fund for the Elimination of Consequences - 52 houses in the communities of Kyiv region, 22 of which have already been put into operation. The regional budget is implementing a program to build 90 private residential buildings, 25 of which have already been put into operation. Another 60 will be put into operation by the end of September," he said.

As for the eRecovery program, according to Kravchenko, assistance payments for the repair of damaged housing are intended for more than 15,000, certificates for destroyed housing have been received by more than 3,000 residents of the region, and more than 600 are compensations for the construction of housing totaling UAH 1.075 billion.

"There is still a lot of work ahead. We are all working for a common result and believe in victory, we will build and work for the people, for the future," Kravchenko summed up.