11:06 12.06.2024

Germany, its allies will transfer 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

Germany, as part of a joint initiative with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, is transferring to Ukraine an additional 100 interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, some of which have already been transferred to Kyiv, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"Thirty-two of these missiles have already been handed over in the last two days, and the remaining 68 will be provided in the coming weeks," Pistorius said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Tuesday.

He recalled that he was in Odesa a few weeks ago, where he saw the consequences of missile strikes by the Russian occupiers, after which he announced the allocation of a support package to Ukraine in the amount of almost EUR 5 million. "It will include many other things, including 350 drone systems, more than 300 artillery barrels and ammunition, which are very necessary for defense," the minister said.

"Today, Mr. President, I can promise you even more support, in my opinion, no less important," Pistorius said, specifying that the package includes sniper rifles, artillery control systems, anti-tank weapons, artillery equipment components, anti-drone means and "several hundred attack drones."

"Especially after I saw how critically important Ukrainian air defense is for survival, today I have the pleasure to announce the delivery of a significant number of interceptors for Patriot – one hundred," he said.

According to Pistorius, these missiles and Ukrainian servicemen, who are currently being trained in Germany, will soon be able to protect infrastructure and save lives in Ukraine.

