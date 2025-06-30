Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed hope for receiving additional air defense systems from partners and for their assistance in increasing the capacity to manufacture Ukrainian systems.

At a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Kyiv, Sybiha noted that the Russian Federation has stepped up attacks on Ukraine with missiles and drones, noting that Russia is also developing its own defense-industrial complex, which is a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

"The Russians are hitting civilian targets to sow panic. To prevent this, air defense systems are, of course, key," the minister noted.

He expressed gratitude to Germany for all its support in the air defense sphere and stressed that Ukraine hopes for further assistance from its allies.

"We really hope that we will receive additional systems from our partners. Let me remind you that we have approached the American side. President Zelenskyy personally approached President Trump with a proposal to purchase additional air defense systems, specifically Patriot, which can shoot down ballistic missiles," Sybiha noted.

In addition, as the minister noted, an important area of ​​work in which Ukraine needs the support of its partners is building up capabilities in the production of its own air defense systems and "developing an air shield."

"This cooperation with our German friends will also be mutually beneficial," he added.