Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not comment on which specific countries are ready to provide Ukraine with additional modern air defense systems, but stressed that he is in close contact with several allies on this issue.

Answering the question of which countries are supposedly ready to send additional systems to Ukraine, as U.S. President Joe Biden announced yesterday at the G7 summit, NATO Secretary General said that he knows which countries are being discussed, but will not name them until the official announcement.

"NATO Allies are delivering advanced air defence systems to Ukraine. And that includes the Patriots and the SAMP/Ts you have referred to already. Then I'm confident that also other Allies will step up. But I will not announce the specific countries now. We are in close contact with several Allies on this issue. That what the Netherlands is trying to do is to put together a package because a Patriot battery consists of many elements, a command element, different firing stations, radars, and also other elements that all together also establish or consist of a full Patriot battery," he said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The Secretary General said NATO supports these efforts, "we will work closely with Allies to ensure the delivery of more advanced air defence systems to Ukraine."

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden, at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that "we have acquired commitment from five countries, so far, for Patriot batteries and other air defense systems." Also, according to Biden, everything that the United States has will be transferred to Ukraine, and only later will the United States move on to fulfilling its contractual obligations with other countries.