Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, called for a significant increase in joint production of air defense systems and noted that not only Ukraine has a deficit of air defense systems, but also all European countries, the political force said on its website on Thursday.

"Our priority is to strengthen air defense. Not only Ukraine is currently not protected from Russian missiles, but Europe is too. This means that we must start producing air defense missiles and long-range ballistic missiles together. We need to increase joint production not by ten, but by 1,000 times," Poroshenko said during a speech at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Thursday.

He said Russia "has its own motivation, killing civilians." "They want to intimidate us, to make Ukrainians afraid. But we are not afraid and do not intend to capitulate. Just as during World War II, after the Nazi bombing of London, the British united in response against the enemy," Poroshenko said.