Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 24.04.2025

Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

1 min read
Not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe not protected from Russian missiles; joint production of air defense systems must be increased – Poroshenko

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, called for a significant increase in joint production of air defense systems and noted that not only Ukraine has a deficit of air defense systems, but also all European countries, the political force said on its website on Thursday.

"Our priority is to strengthen air defense. Not only Ukraine is currently not protected from Russian missiles, but Europe is too. This means that we must start producing air defense missiles and long-range ballistic missiles together. We need to increase joint production not by ten, but by 1,000 times," Poroshenko said during a speech at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Thursday.

He said Russia "has its own motivation, killing civilians." "They want to intimidate us, to make Ukrainians afraid. But we are not afraid and do not intend to capitulate. Just as during World War II, after the Nazi bombing of London, the British united in response against the enemy," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #euronews #defense_systems #production #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

11:33 24.04.2025
Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

20:48 23.04.2025
AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

17:36 23.04.2025
Poroshenko kept at border despite court ruling, causing him to miss first day of Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council – lawyer

Poroshenko kept at border despite court ruling, causing him to miss first day of Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council – lawyer

12:43 18.04.2025
Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

19:53 17.04.2025
Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

15:29 17.04.2025
Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

15:54 15.04.2025
Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

12:58 12.04.2025
NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

NBU recognizes his business reputation as not impeccable for attempt to seize his IIB shares - Poroshenko

17:57 10.04.2025
NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

Death toll from Russian night strikes on Kyiv increases to 10, 90 people injured

LATEST

Ukraine receives $105 bln aid from US – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine would like to have common understanding with USA that Russia is aggressor

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Nephrology and Dialysis Department opened at Okhmatdyt Polyclinic within cooperation with German govt

HACC takes Roman Nasirov into custody – Anti-Corruption Centre

K41 Community Fund announces purchase of Richert brewery in Podil in Kyiv

Dobrobut health center suffered minor damage from night missile attack, provides free assistance to victims

Trump says he has ‘his own deadline’ for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but avoids naming specific date

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

AD
AD