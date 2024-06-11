Facts

20:24 11.06.2024

Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

3 min read
Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

Sustainable peace in Europe is possible if Ukraine's place in Euro-Atlantic structures is ensured, according to the heads of the parliaments of Poland, the Baltic countries and Ukraine.

"Leaders of parliaments believe that the condition for... sustainable peace in Europe is to ensure Ukraine's place in Euro-Atlantic structures, and expect that the July NATO summit in Washington will help determine the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to membership [in the North Atlantic Alliance]," according to the declaration on deepening parliamentary cooperation in the field of security in light of the further escalation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, adopted at the Bialystok Summit on Tuesday.

As noted in the document, the speakers of the parliaments of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine, recognizing the long-term threat that the Russian war of conquest poses to the regional, European, transatlantic and global orders, are determined to strengthen the role of their countries in the security of Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the Verkhovna Rada press service, the leaders of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine condemned the Kremlin's hybrid actions, cyberattacks and disinformation, which contradict the UN Charter and are directed against the international system based on law and democratic values.

The parties agreed that sanctions against Russia are not enough to stop Putin's war machine and therefore they must be strengthened and their circumvention must be effectively counteracted.

The leaders of the parliaments of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries have committed to continue working on bilateral security cooperation agreements and their implementation within the framework of the G7 Declaration and consider commitments to sustainable long-term military assistance to Ukraine as a priority.

The leaders of the parliaments of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine welcomed the readiness of some countries to join the international coalition and send instructors to Ukraine at a time convenient for them to train the Ukrainian military.

In addition, parliament speakers expressed support for the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "The leaders of our countries have expressed their readiness to take part in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, and we call on all states that respect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter to join our countries."

The declaration also emphasizes that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union are a strategic goal for Ukraine and the European Union and therefore the first intergovernmental conference on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU should take place no later than June 2024.

Tags: #rada #summit #resolution #poland #baltic

MORE ABOUT

21:02 10.06.2024
European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

14:34 10.06.2024
Stefanchuk to take part in summit of heads of parliaments of Poland, Baltic countries

Stefanchuk to take part in summit of heads of parliaments of Poland, Baltic countries

21:06 07.06.2024
Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

20:48 04.06.2024
Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

Rada adopts at first reading bill on gradual increase in excise tax on motor fuel

20:00 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

11:36 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Stockholm for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit

09:38 30.05.2024
Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

Poland does not impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of Polish weapons – Dpty Defense Minister

18:26 24.05.2024
Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

Shmyhal, delegation of Polish Senate discuss military support sanctions against Russia, its assets seizure

19:20 21.05.2024
Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

Haluschenko invited to Verkhovna Rada for hour of questions to government

19:51 20.05.2024
Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland can expand agricultural ports and grain terminals to increase transit of Ukrainian grain

AD

HOT NEWS

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

AFU Commander: There is alternative to Starlink, we waiting for positive result

AFU Commander: Task of million FPV drones to be achieved

Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

EU should begin accession talks with Ukraine by end of June – European Commission President

LATEST

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

Cost of restoring medical institutions destroyed by aggressor already exceeds $17 bln - Liashko

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Due to war and stress, strokes in Ukraine have 10-15 year younger-onset – Liashko

Kharkiv doesn't consider evacuation of citizens as solution to problems, city committed to restoration – mayor

First workshop for repairs, production of German armored vehicles starts work in Ukraine – Strategic Industries Ministry

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

Swiss, Ukrainian FMs discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit

UNDP, with funding from Republic of Korea, Iceland, transfers 40 high-voltage bushings to Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD