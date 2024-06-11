Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

Sustainable peace in Europe is possible if Ukraine's place in Euro-Atlantic structures is ensured, according to the heads of the parliaments of Poland, the Baltic countries and Ukraine.

"Leaders of parliaments believe that the condition for... sustainable peace in Europe is to ensure Ukraine's place in Euro-Atlantic structures, and expect that the July NATO summit in Washington will help determine the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to membership [in the North Atlantic Alliance]," according to the declaration on deepening parliamentary cooperation in the field of security in light of the further escalation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, adopted at the Bialystok Summit on Tuesday.

As noted in the document, the speakers of the parliaments of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine, recognizing the long-term threat that the Russian war of conquest poses to the regional, European, transatlantic and global orders, are determined to strengthen the role of their countries in the security of Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the Verkhovna Rada press service, the leaders of the parliaments of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Ukraine condemned the Kremlin's hybrid actions, cyberattacks and disinformation, which contradict the UN Charter and are directed against the international system based on law and democratic values.

The parties agreed that sanctions against Russia are not enough to stop Putin's war machine and therefore they must be strengthened and their circumvention must be effectively counteracted.

The leaders of the parliaments of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries have committed to continue working on bilateral security cooperation agreements and their implementation within the framework of the G7 Declaration and consider commitments to sustainable long-term military assistance to Ukraine as a priority.

The leaders of the parliaments of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine welcomed the readiness of some countries to join the international coalition and send instructors to Ukraine at a time convenient for them to train the Ukrainian military.

In addition, parliament speakers expressed support for the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "The leaders of our countries have expressed their readiness to take part in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, and we call on all states that respect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter to join our countries."

The declaration also emphasizes that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union are a strategic goal for Ukraine and the European Union and therefore the first intergovernmental conference on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU should take place no later than June 2024.