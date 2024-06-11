Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech to deputies of the German Bundestag on Tuesday, called for the use of available Russian assets to restore Ukraine, but without any compromises with the aggressor state.

"I am confident in a Europe that will be a happy home for our children and for their children. Which will not allow hatred to take root, and which will do everything to correct this mistake in European history – this war that continues on our continent and threatens to escalate into a significant wider confrontation," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, looking back at their history, the people of Germany can well understand the Ukrainians who are fighting against Russia's attempts to divide the country and are doing everything to prevent walls between parts of the country.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said "we [Ukrainians] will not leave the war behind. We will end this war. We will end it in the interests of Ukraine and in the interests of all of Europe. And everyone who comes after us. We will end it in on their own terms."

At the same time, he stated that "all those who brought the war should, on the contrary, forget about peace forever."

"Those responsible for the war must be held accountable, answer fairly for every crime. And only from fair responsibility arises a historical chance to recover from aggression. Russia must go through this, through full and fundamental responsibility for the war that was unleashed. Russia must also go through cleaning up the ruins after itself, must pay for all the harm that its aggression brought to our country and our people. And if there are ruins somewhere, then war will someday return to them. This should never happen again," the president said.

The head of state said that "every Russian asset that can be used to restore normal life in Ukraine must be used without any compromise with the aggressor."

"The time for compromise [with Russia] has been exhausted. It was exhausted exactly when Putin began to burn our cities, when he began to rely on murder instead of dialogue. The Russian army is leaving behind dozens of new cemeteries. And this means that none of us has the right to leave behind a defense deficit against the Russian army," he said.

Therefore, according to the President of Ukraine, "Europe must be a continent of sufficient strength to be a space for a sufficiently strong world. Otherwise, it simply will not work. And even if someone tries otherwise, Putin himself will crush any hope of reaching an agreement with him."

He also said "it is our common interest [with Europe, Germany] that Putin personally loses this war, that Putin loses his attempt to take Europe over the brink, when there is no way out of the war."

"And if now it seems to someone that Putin is forever and wars do not end, this is not so. All this is an illusion. An illusion that can be dispelled by leadership. Can be dispelled by decisions. And we will do this together with you, Germany," he said.

"Do you and I have any other goal than peace? No. Do we have another continental dream other than a peaceful Europe? No. Do we have any other obligation than the defense of our peoples, our Europe and an international order that is based on rules? No. Russia has other goals and dreams. It is one against all of us. And that is why we must all overcome its changes. are falling," Zelenskyy said.