Facts

19:17 11.06.2024

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

3 min read
Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech to deputies of the German Bundestag on Tuesday, called for the use of available Russian assets to restore Ukraine, but without any compromises with the aggressor state.

"I am confident in a Europe that will be a happy home for our children and for their children. Which will not allow hatred to take root, and which will do everything to correct this mistake in European history – this war that continues on our continent and threatens to escalate into a significant wider confrontation," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, looking back at their history, the people of Germany can well understand the Ukrainians who are fighting against Russia's attempts to divide the country and are doing everything to prevent walls between parts of the country.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said "we [Ukrainians] will not leave the war behind. We will end this war. We will end it in the interests of Ukraine and in the interests of all of Europe. And everyone who comes after us. We will end it in on their own terms."

At the same time, he stated that "all those who brought the war should, on the contrary, forget about peace forever."

"Those responsible for the war must be held accountable, answer fairly for every crime. And only from fair responsibility arises a historical chance to recover from aggression. Russia must go through this, through full and fundamental responsibility for the war that was unleashed. Russia must also go through cleaning up the ruins after itself, must pay for all the harm that its aggression brought to our country and our people. And if there are ruins somewhere, then war will someday return to them. This should never happen again," the president said.

The head of state said that "every Russian asset that can be used to restore normal life in Ukraine must be used without any compromise with the aggressor."

"The time for compromise [with Russia] has been exhausted. It was exhausted exactly when Putin began to burn our cities, when he began to rely on murder instead of dialogue. The Russian army is leaving behind dozens of new cemeteries. And this means that none of us has the right to leave behind a defense deficit against the Russian army," he said.

Therefore, according to the President of Ukraine, "Europe must be a continent of sufficient strength to be a space for a sufficiently strong world. Otherwise, it simply will not work. And even if someone tries otherwise, Putin himself will crush any hope of reaching an agreement with him."

He also said "it is our common interest [with Europe, Germany] that Putin personally loses this war, that Putin loses his attempt to take Europe over the brink, when there is no way out of the war."

"And if now it seems to someone that Putin is forever and wars do not end, this is not so. All this is an illusion. An illusion that can be dispelled by leadership. Can be dispelled by decisions. And we will do this together with you, Germany," he said.

"Do you and I have any other goal than peace? No. Do we have another continental dream other than a peaceful Europe? No. Do we have any other obligation than the defense of our peoples, our Europe and an international order that is based on rules? No. Russia has other goals and dreams. It is one against all of us. And that is why we must all overcome its changes. are falling," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #bundestag #president #speech

MORE ABOUT

20:01 11.06.2024
Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

Stefanishyna expects following G7 meeting, decisions to be made on financial support for Ukraine

20:55 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

19:06 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

19:46 05.06.2024
Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

20:39 04.06.2024
Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

Protection, restoration of energy must be given total attention of all responsible officials

20:00 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: At summit in Stockholm they discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense, support, preparations for Peace Summit

19:18 31.05.2024
Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

Zelenskyy, PM of Sweden discuss development of defense cooperation, Peace Summit, European integration

21:04 22.05.2024
Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs systems, tactics that to allow it to defend itself against Russian guided bombs – Zelenskyy

19:19 22.05.2024
President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

President of Chile confirms participation in Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

20:40 21.05.2024
Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU Commander: There is alternative to Starlink, we waiting for positive result

AFU Commander: Task of million FPV drones to be achieved

Zelenskyy announces start of talks with Scholz on comprehensive air defense solutions to further protect Ukrainians

EU should begin accession talks with Ukraine by end of June – European Commission President

Zelenskyy about Peace Summit: It's important to not let any other country to seize our initiative, especially Russia

LATEST

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

Speakers of parliaments of Poland, Ukraine, Baltic countries hope NATO summit in Washington to determine irreversibility of Ukraine's path to Alliance

Cost of restoring medical institutions destroyed by aggressor already exceeds $17 bln - Liashko

Due to war and stress, strokes in Ukraine have 10-15 year younger-onset – Liashko

Kharkiv doesn't consider evacuation of citizens as solution to problems, city committed to restoration – mayor

First workshop for repairs, production of German armored vehicles starts work in Ukraine – Strategic Industries Ministry

Swiss, Ukrainian FMs discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit

UNDP, with funding from Republic of Korea, Iceland, transfers 40 high-voltage bushings to Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM in Berlin discuss supply of additional Patriot systems

AD
AD
AD
AD