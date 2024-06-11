Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has had a telephone conversation with head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

"Today, during a conversation with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, we discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our troops. Having just returned from the combat area, I personally assessed the situation in different directions and communicated with brigade commanders on the ground," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, June 10.

The Commander-in-Chief also stressed that "it is important to have a common vision of the situation with our partners." "Thanks to the Alliance for its support and I look forward to further expanding cooperation for the sake of global security," added Syrsky.