Facts

09:30 11.06.2024

Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

1 min read
Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, has had a telephone conversation with head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

"Today, during a conversation with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, we discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the needs of our troops. Having just returned from the combat area, I personally assessed the situation in different directions and communicated with brigade commanders on the ground," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, June 10.

The Commander-in-Chief also stressed that "it is important to have a common vision of the situation with our partners." "Thanks to the Alliance for its support and I look forward to further expanding cooperation for the sake of global security," added Syrsky.

Tags: #nato #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

12:21 10.06.2024
Syrsky visits paratroopers of Tavria Brigade in east

Syrsky visits paratroopers of Tavria Brigade in east

09:52 10.06.2024
Zelenskyy following meeting with Syrsky: Russian army's Kharkiv operation fails

Zelenskyy following meeting with Syrsky: Russian army's Kharkiv operation fails

20:50 07.06.2024
Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

18:56 06.06.2024
Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

20:37 05.06.2024
Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

16:26 05.06.2024
Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

20:40 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

Stoltenberg proposes allies annually allocate EUR 40 bln in military aid to Ukraine

20:23 31.05.2024
Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg expects NATO summit in Washington to take further steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership

19:53 30.05.2024
Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO's large role in coordinating aid, multi-year commitment of financial support will send signal to Moscow that allies won’t abandon Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

About EUR 1.5 bln taxes on income from Russian assets will be available to Ukraine in July – EC president

Germany to supply Ukraine with third air defense installation in near future – Scholz

Defense forces eliminate 1,100 occupiers, 46 artillery systems, one aircraft in one day - General Staff

USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany on official visit to participate in conference on Ukraine’s recovery, talks with Scholz

LATEST

About EUR 1.5 bln taxes on income from Russian assets will be available to Ukraine in July – EC president

Germany to supply Ukraine with third air defense installation in near future – Scholz

Defense forces eliminate 1,100 occupiers, 46 artillery systems, one aircraft in one day - General Staff

USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

US military assistance allows AFU to slow down advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv region – Pentagon

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany on official visit to participate in conference on Ukraine’s recovery, talks with Scholz

Colonel Sukharevsky appointed Commander of Forces of unmanned systems of AFU – General Staff

Carriers must be ready to present docs at request of Ukrtransbezpeka during emergencies, martial law – Supreme Court

European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD