Umerov, following results of negotiations in Kyiv with Minister of Defense of Netherlands: We’re doing everything possible to ensure that F-16 pilots, bases ready for combat as soon as possible

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with his Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren during her visit to Kyiv the topic of the coalition of F-16 aircraft, military cooperation and attracting support for the development of Ukrainian defense enterprises.

“Kajsa is a frequent and welcome guest in Kyiv, which emphasizes the important role of the Netherlands in providing assistance to Ukraine in the fight against russian aggression. I am sincerely grateful to her and the Dutch people for their support! We discussed in detail possible ways for the Netherlands to participate in the procurement of weapons for our military needs and considered options for cooperation in the field of defense production in Ukraine,”

Umerov said on X.

He noted that Ukrainian arms manufacturers have many opportunities and called for financing the production of weapons in Ukraine.

“Special attention was paid to the F-16 initiative. The F-16 coalition is one of the most effective, and we are grateful to the Netherlands for leading it. We are doing everything possible to ensure that aircraft, pilots and bases are ready for combat as soon as possible," Umerov stressed.

In addition, he informed the Dutch delegation about the current situation at the front and the military needs of Ukraine. Umerov pointed out that the Netherlands is one of the leaders of the Czech initiative to purchase 155 mm shells for the Ukrainian army.