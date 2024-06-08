Facts

12:32 08.06.2024

Macron: I hope we can agree at level of BRICS countries on foundations of long-term peace in Ukraine

2 min read
Macron: I hope we can agree at level of BRICS countries on foundations of long-term peace in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to reach an agreement with the BRICS member states, in particular with China, India and Brazil, on positions to achieve long-term peace in Ukraine.

"I hope that we can agree at the BRICS level - with Brazil, China, and India - on what the foundations of this long-term peace could be. In particular, regarding long-term food security, nuclear... so that we can determine this process over time and clearly define further stages," Macron said at a press conference with the Ukrainian president in Paris on Friday evening.

This is how the French leader answered the question what results of the Peace Summit he would consider successful for achieving long-term peace in Ukraine.

Macron also noted that he expects the presence of a wide number of participants at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Answering the question whether France is involved in somehow influencing the countries of the Global South in order to change their position towards greater support for Ukraine, Macron replied: "I did this from the first days (of the war)."

"I did it in Brazil. I made a state visit a few months ago. I did it in India. I do it with African countries and even in a broader perspective. I explain that this conflict is not only about Ukraine. It is a conflict that affects the entire international community from the point of view of international law," he said.

According to him, "and we are talking here not only about the border between Russia and Ukraine."

"We can only defend world peace if rules apply. Therefore, we cannot allow double standards. That is why we are also involved in other conflicts. But we cannot be indifferent to the conflicts that countries have experienced in such a situation. That is why we are making every effort to hold a peace conference," he concluded.

Tags: #macron #brics

