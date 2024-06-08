Facts

11:32 08.06.2024

Macron on sending instructors to Ukraine: We want to have coalition, many of our partners agree

2 min read
Macron on sending instructors to Ukraine: We want to have coalition, many of our partners agree

French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending French instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel will not in any way affect the escalation of the war, in addition, many of the allies have already agreed to expand such a coalition.

"As for instructors on Ukrainian territory: we talked about this on February 26, if you remember. I note that President Zelenskyy and his Minister of Defense expressed very clearly the needs of Ukraine. Ukraine today is mobilizing much more people and they will need to be recruited. There will be dozens thousands of new soldiers. And it is much more effective and practical, under certain conditions, to form people on Ukrainian territory," Macron said at a press conference with Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday.

At the same time, he emphasized that France is not at war with Russia.

"We don't want escalation, but we want to do everything in our power to help Ukraine resist. Therefore, when Ukraine asks us to train its mobilized soldiers on its sovereign territory, is this escalation? No," he said.

"This is not sending European soldiers or allies to the front line. This is recognizing Ukrainian sovereignty on its territory," the French president added.

Macron also noted that on the issue of sending foreign instructors to Ukraine to train military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he would like to have a coalition. "And many of our partners have already given their consent," he said.

"We already know that we will not be alone, and we will use the next days to organize this broad coalition," the French president said.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference that "we support President Macron's initiative to send instructors to Ukraine."

"It just shortens the training time. What's the surprise? It's that NATO countries, many countries, they trained our military on their territories. The difference is that this is a shorter, more practical way. So I'm grateful for this initiative," he summarized.

Tags: #instructors #military #macron

MORE ABOUT

12:32 08.06.2024
Macron: I hope we can agree at level of BRICS countries on foundations of long-term peace in Ukraine

Macron: I hope we can agree at level of BRICS countries on foundations of long-term peace in Ukraine

11:47 08.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron situation on battlefield, possibility of countering Russia

Zelenskyy discusses with Macron situation on battlefield, possibility of countering Russia

21:08 07.06.2024
France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

20:16 07.06.2024
USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale invasion – Pentagon

09:31 07.06.2024
France to supply Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine – Macron

France to supply Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine – Macron

19:27 05.06.2024
Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

Deputy Defense Minister: We're introducing comprehensive approach to protecting rights of military personnel; there to be on-site inspections, well-functioning mechanism for responding to complaints

17:37 31.05.2024
Macron wants to create coalition to train military in Ukraine – media

Macron wants to create coalition to train military in Ukraine – media

10:09 29.05.2024
Opportunities to expand military training for Ukraine being discussed in Brussels – Borrell

Opportunities to expand military training for Ukraine being discussed in Brussels – Borrell

20:38 28.05.2024
ECA Supervisory Board approves products for insurance against military, political risks

ECA Supervisory Board approves products for insurance against military, political risks

19:50 28.05.2024
No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

Cabinet introduces 50% reservation quota for police, State Emergency Service, other law enforcers, giving right to exceptions to Defense Minister

Macron: I hope we can agree at level of BRICS countries on foundations of long-term peace in Ukraine

France starts supplies of Mirage-2000 aircraft to Ukraine, to train personnel of one brigade – Macron at meeting with Zelenskyy

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

LATEST

Drone attack on airfield in Russian North Ossetia is special operation of Ukrainian military intelligence – source

Cabinet introduces 50% reservation quota for police, State Emergency Service, other law enforcers, giving right to exceptions to Defense Minister

Air defense forces shoot down nine out of 13 Shaheds, one X-59 missile at night

Zelenskyy shares with Biden frank assessment of what happening at front – White House

Zelenskyy: Important that leaders with greater political influence help attract other leaders still balancing between Ukraine, Russia to Peace Summit

Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

Ukraine, NATO to sign agreement on cooperation in innovation at summit in Washington

EU to help Ukraine bring domestic legislation into line with European legislation – Dpty Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine

First Comfy store opens in Berdychiv

AD
AD
AD
AD