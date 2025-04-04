Russia's top negotiator says progress made in talks to end war in Ukraine – media

The Russian president's special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said that the key topic of his talks in Washington with representatives of the US presidential administration was the issue of restoring Russian-American relations, RFE/RL reported.

According to Dmitriev, the meetings with key members of the American administration concerned the resumption of dialogue between Russia and the United States, which had been completely stopped under the presidency of Joe Biden, but the Trump administration, he said, is committed to resolving the entire spectrum of issues and "hears Russia's position."

"But we would like to emphasize that the Trump administration, the key people in the administration, are focused on resolving the entire spectrum of issues in Russian-American relations, they are focused on resolving geopolitical issues, they hear Russia's position on many issues," RFE/RL quoted Dmitriev as saying.

Dmitriev added that Russia and the United States have made significant progress on Ukraine.

"And we also see that significant progress has already been made. For example, under the leadership of President Putin and President Trump, an agreement was reached on not actually striking energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine, which is certainly the first such step in de-escalating the Ukrainian conflict," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

The Russian politician did not specify with whom he met, but earlier the CNN television channel, which was the first to report on the Russian representative’s trip to Washington, claimed that Dmitriev would meet with the US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.