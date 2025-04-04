Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:59 04.04.2025

US Ambassador Brink: USA trains over 2,000 specialists, provides necessary equipment for demining Ukrainian territories

On International Mine Awareness Day, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink noted the work of Ukrainian sappers, who are working to clear mines from territories.

“One-third of Ukraine is contaminated by mines. On International Mine Awareness Day, we honor Ukraine’s deminers restoring land, agriculture, and trade. The U.S. has trained 2,000+ and provided lifesaving gear—supporting recovery and strengthening global security and prosperity,” Brink said, the US Embassy in Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

