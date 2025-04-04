Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:44 04.04.2025

Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire


Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at NATO headquarters and reaffirmed Ukraine's strong commitment to peace efforts.

“We welcome U.S. leadership in this matter. Ukraine is fully committed to peace and has taken concrete unconditional steps to achieve it, whereas Russia continues to drag its feet. I also informed my counterpart about Russia’s recent violations of the energy ceasefire,” Sybiha said on X Thursday.

Separately, he confirmed Ukraine's interest in developing mutually beneficial investment and mining cooperation with the United States as a solid foundation for deepening bilateral partnership.

“We also discussed next Ukraine-US contacts,” the foreign minister noted.

Tags: #sybiha #rubio

