Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:04 04.04.2025

Some 156 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
Some 156 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 156 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Friday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 104 air strikes, using one missile and 193 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,600 attacks, 146 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,203 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reported.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:04 04.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,380 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,380 servicemen in past day – General Staff

11:24 02.04.2025
Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

Some 176 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

11:52 29.03.2025
Frontline clashes in Ukraine continue to decline, airstrike frequency remains steady

Frontline clashes in Ukraine continue to decline, airstrike frequency remains steady

16:22 28.03.2025
General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

16:12 26.03.2025
General Staff denies strikes on energy facilities in Kursk, Bryansk regions and in occupied Crimea

General Staff denies strikes on energy facilities in Kursk, Bryansk regions and in occupied Crimea

12:34 26.03.2025
Number of clashes on front exceeds 200 per day, third of which in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Number of clashes on front exceeds 200 per day, third of which in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

12:20 26.03.2025
General Staff reports increase in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine on Tuesday

General Staff reports increase in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine on Tuesday

10:51 26.03.2025
Some 361 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction since day start – AFU General Staff

Some 361 invaders neutralized in Pokrovsk direction since day start – AFU General Staff

16:57 25.03.2025
AFU General Staff records decrease in activity of Russian attacks in Kursk region

AFU General Staff records decrease in activity of Russian attacks in Kursk region

12:18 25.03.2025
General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

Trump-Putin talk could take place in coming days – media

US Ambassador Brink: USA trains over 2,000 specialists, provides necessary equipment for demining Ukrainian territories

Russia's top negotiator says progress made in talks to end war in Ukraine – media

Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

AD
AD
Empire School
AD