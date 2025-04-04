Some 156 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 156 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Friday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 104 air strikes, using one missile and 193 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,600 attacks, 146 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,203 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reported.