18:27 07.06.2024

Zelenskyy, KNDS Board Chairman sign document on creation of subsidiary for military equipment, munitions production in Ukraine

During an official trip to Paris on Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the headquarters of the French armed forces where a document on the creation of a subsidiary for the production of military equipment and ammunition on Ukrainian soil was signed alongside Chairman of the Board of Directors of KNDS Philippe Petitcolin.

As reported by Le Monde, the ceremony of signing the agreement was attended by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, with whom Zelenskyy visited a site of the arms group in Versailles, near Paris on Friday morning.

KNDS is one of the main European players in land armaments. The Franco-German arms group includes French Nexter and German Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann. The group manufactures artillery systems, battle tanks, but also the Caesar cannons that France delivers to Kyiv. This subsidiary will produce military equipment and munitions on Ukrainian soil, the French and German Defense Ministers, Sébastien Lecornu and Boris Pistorius, announced at the end of March.

Later, Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel that a statement of intent to create a center for maintenance, repair and use of the technology in Ukraine was also signed with the head of the KNDS.

