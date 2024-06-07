Facts

15:53 07.06.2024

Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgen have reached agreements on cooperation in the field of rehabilitation of military personnel.

"We are very grateful for the assistance that the Republic of Turkey provides to Ukraine. Now cooperation in the rehabilitation sector has been added to its list. A pilot project for the rehabilitation of military personnel has recently been launched. Its goal is to create an effective rehabilitation space with the participation of civilian and military healthcare institutions, social services, and local self-government authorities," Kalmykova said.

As reported, the pilot project includes, in particular, the creation of centers of excellence – institutions that will take up leadership in the field of rehabilitation.

Tags: #ukraine #turkey #cooperation

