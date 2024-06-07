Facts

13:52 07.06.2024

Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

1 min read
Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

The Swiss government has allocated CHF 58.7 million (EUR 60.6 million at the NBU exchange rate) to continue supporting Ukraine in the field of digitalization and e-government over the next four years.

The corresponding decision was made by the Federal Council at a meeting on June 7, the press service of the Swiss government reports.

"Switzerland is thus promoting democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalization and at the same time increasing the transparency of state-provided services. Both areas are of crucial importance for Ukraine to rebuild," the report notes.

Switzerland will provide a total of CHF 58.7 million over the period 2024–2028. Funding will come from the regular international cooperation budget and will focus in particular on projects in regions directly affected by the war and important for the future reconstruction of the country. Some of the key areas will include health, education and humanitarian demining.

It is indicated that Switzerland will announce its support in the field of digitalization and e-government at the next conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place on June 11 and 12, 2024 in Berlin.

Tags: #ukraine #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

20:16 07.06.2024
USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion – Pentagon

USA pledged to provide over $51.2 bln in military aid to Ukraine since start of Russia's full-scale Russian invasion – Pentagon

19:19 07.06.2024
First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

First forum of innovators in high defense technologies in history of Ukrain-NATO relations held in Krakow

15:53 07.06.2024
Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, Turkey agree on cooperation for rehabilitation of servicemen – Defense Ministry

15:32 07.06.2024
Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

Biden, during meeting with Zelenskyy, announces new aid to Ukraine worth $225 mln

15:06 07.06.2024
Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

16:50 06.06.2024
USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

18:40 05.06.2024
Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

Ukraine, China hold political consultations in Beijing

18:10 05.06.2024
Ukraine, Mozambique agree on starting work of Ukrainian-Mozambican Business Council – MFA

Ukraine, Mozambique agree on starting work of Ukrainian-Mozambican Business Council – MFA

15:35 05.06.2024
Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

19:34 04.06.2024
Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

Upper house of Swiss parliament rejects CHF 5 bln aid plan for Ukraine due to 'debt brake'

AD

HOT NEWS

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

All govt agencies tasked with reducing power consumption – Shmyhal

France, its parliamentarians won't make compromise to respect for intl law, Ukraine's territorial integrity – President of National Assembly

LATEST

Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

Dialogue on arranging Zelenskyy-Orbán meeting continues – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy meets with heads of number of leading French companies

Ukrzaliznytsia to abolish some electric train trips, cut frequency of remaining ones due to shortage of electricity

Zelenskyy-Biden meeting: Ukraine should be able to strike military enemies on Russian territory

Zelenskyy, KNDS Board Chairman sign document on creation of subsidiary for military equipment, munitions production in Ukraine

Netherlands to make combat vehicles for Ukraine with Denmark, Patriot missiles with Germany

Govt approves raising another EUR 30 mln from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region – PM

EU ambassadors again fail to approve decision on starting EU accession talks with Ukraine as Hungary opposes

AD
AD
AD
AD