Swiss govt allocates over EUR 60 mln to support Ukraine in digitalization over next four years

The Swiss government has allocated CHF 58.7 million (EUR 60.6 million at the NBU exchange rate) to continue supporting Ukraine in the field of digitalization and e-government over the next four years.

The corresponding decision was made by the Federal Council at a meeting on June 7, the press service of the Swiss government reports.

"Switzerland is thus promoting democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalization and at the same time increasing the transparency of state-provided services. Both areas are of crucial importance for Ukraine to rebuild," the report notes.

Switzerland will provide a total of CHF 58.7 million over the period 2024–2028. Funding will come from the regular international cooperation budget and will focus in particular on projects in regions directly affected by the war and important for the future reconstruction of the country. Some of the key areas will include health, education and humanitarian demining.

It is indicated that Switzerland will announce its support in the field of digitalization and e-government at the next conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will take place on June 11 and 12, 2024 in Berlin.