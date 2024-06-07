Defense Forces eliminate 48 out of 53 UAVs, five cruise missiles – Air Force
The Defense Forces eliminated 48 out of 53 UAVs and five cruise missiles used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine on Friday night, the Air Force has reported.
"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 48 attack UAVs and five X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions," the message says.
In total, five X-101/X-555 air-launched cruise missiles and 53 Shahed-131/13 attack UAVs were used.
It is reported that on the night of June 7, the enemy struck objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine from Tu-95MS strategic aviation from the airspace of Saratov region and with shock UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the districts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk-RF and Cape Chauda-Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare of the Air Forces, the command noted.