Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:32 21.03.2025

114 enemy UAVs shot down last night, 81 drones lost from location

1 min read
Last night, Ukrainian defenders shot down 114 enemy UAVs out of 214 that attacked, 81 drones did not reach their targets, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of March 21, 2025 (from 20:00 on March 20), the enemy attacked with 214 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone imitators of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

As of 09:30, it is reported that 114 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the south, north and center of the country. Eighty-one enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences).

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack, Odesa, Khmelnytsky, Sumy and Kyiv regions suffered.

Tags: #uavs #attack

