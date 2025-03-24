Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:20 24.03.2025

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 57 enemy UAVs, 36 imitator drones were lost in location, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 08:00, the shooting down of 57 Shahed attack UAVs [other types of drones] in the south, north, west and center of the country has been confirmed," the Telegram message said.

In particular, 36 enemy simulator drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

It is reported that on the night of March 24 (from 20:00 on March 23), the enemy attacked with 99 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions were affected as a result of the Russian attack.

