Facts

20:27 06.06.2024

Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

1 min read
Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated the countries elected to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and expressed hope for joint work to protect the principles and Charter of this international organization, "especially in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression."

“Congratulations to Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia on their election as non-permanent UNSC members for 2025-2026. Ukraine looks forward to working together to defend the UN Charter, especially in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” he said on X Thursday.

Kuleba expressed confidence that through joint efforts "we can and must" strengthen international peace and security.

Tags: #unsc #un

MORE ABOUT

11:03 21.05.2024
In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

In Ukraine, need for humanitarian aid increasing due to war, but its volumes decreasing – UN

18:27 16.05.2024
UN condemns Russia's attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv region: Civilians must not be a target

UN condemns Russia's attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv region: Civilians must not be a target

11:58 15.05.2024
More than 700 Ukrainian civilians injured as result of Russian shelling in April – UN

More than 700 Ukrainian civilians injured as result of Russian shelling in April – UN

10:17 27.03.2024
UN records execution of 32 Ukrainian prisoners by Russian occupiers over winter – report

UN records execution of 32 Ukrainian prisoners by Russian occupiers over winter – report

10:20 19.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

20:56 28.02.2024
Ukraine's MFA in commentary on UN OHCHR report: Intl community must continue systemic pressure on Russia to de-occupy Crimea

Ukraine's MFA in commentary on UN OHCHR report: Intl community must continue systemic pressure on Russia to de-occupy Crimea

20:08 27.02.2024
Kuleba calls on UN Council to make every effort to hold Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine

Kuleba calls on UN Council to make every effort to hold Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine

16:12 07.02.2024
UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: Ukrainians should live without fear of attacks disrupting their lives

UN Coordinator for Ukraine Brown: Ukrainians should live without fear of attacks disrupting their lives

20:47 02.02.2024
Intl Court of Justice accepts for consideration claim of Ukraine against Russia on Putin's statements about 'genocide in Donbas'

Intl Court of Justice accepts for consideration claim of Ukraine against Russia on Putin's statements about 'genocide in Donbas'

20:18 02.02.2024
UN condemns Russian strikes on Beryslav, which killed French volunteers

UN condemns Russian strikes on Beryslav, which killed French volunteers

AD

HOT NEWS

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

There’s no reason to talk about mobilization of 18-year-olds – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

Border blocking at Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint to last until June 7 – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY OUTAGES IN 12 REGIONS, KYIV CITY

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Georgia intends to normalize relations with U.S. - PM

Invaders carry out one missile, 37 airstrikes on Ukraine during day

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces attack 12 enemy concentration sites

Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

There’s no reason to talk about mobilization of 18-year-olds – Stefanchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD