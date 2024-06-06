Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba congratulated the countries elected to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) and expressed hope for joint work to protect the principles and Charter of this international organization, "especially in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression."

“Congratulations to Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia on their election as non-permanent UNSC members for 2025-2026. Ukraine looks forward to working together to defend the UN Charter, especially in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” he said on X Thursday.

Kuleba expressed confidence that through joint efforts "we can and must" strengthen international peace and security.