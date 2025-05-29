Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:45 29.05.2025

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

UNSC to convene important meeting today on Ukraine's initiative

The UN Security Council is convening an important meeting on Thursday, May 29, at the initiative of Ukraine following the recent Russian attacks, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Following recent Russian attacks that led to civilian casualties, we expect strong statements by our partners, reaffirming broad international consensus around the need to force Russia to accept a full ceasefire as the foundation for meaningful peace process,” he said on X.

Sybiha said Ukraine would reaffirm its full commitment to advancing peace efforts together with the United States and European partners.

“We will also emphasize that as long as Russia stalls the peace process and launches brutal attacks on our country and people, the pressure on the aggressor must continue to mount,” the foreign minister stressed.

Tags: #unsc

