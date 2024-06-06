Facts

20:13 06.06.2024

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

2 min read
Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

 The Leninsky District Court of Kharkiv found guilty a 26-year-old man of spreading information about the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"He was sentenced to five years in prison ... Currently, the deadline for appeal is running," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

As it was established, a former conscript of one of the Ukrainian military units, shortly before being discharged into the reserve, voluntarily cooperated with a representative of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Through the Signal messenger, the accused transferred to the Russian curator the locations of the defense forces and military equipment in Lozova, Kharkiv region, as well as in Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region. These data were necessary for the Russian Armed Forces to launch targeted air strikes against the Ukrainian military.

The accused was detained near the front line in Kupyansk direction, where he tried to secretly enter the positions of the occupiers. If the plan worked, the agent should get to the "branch" of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted his guilt.

 

Tags: #kharkiv_region #collaborator

MORE ABOUT

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

14:36 24.05.2024
UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

12:38 23.05.2024
Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

15:18 21.05.2024
Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

09:43 20.05.2024
Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

16:57 18.05.2024
One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

15:34 18.05.2024
Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

Car with civilians comes under enemy fire in Vovchansk, two people killed, two wounded - prosecutor's office

13:47 18.05.2024
Energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions suffer from night attacks by Russian drones - Energy Ministry

Energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions suffer from night attacks by Russian drones - Energy Ministry

11:09 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy: Russians didn’t reach main defense lines in Kharkiv region

Zelenskyy: Russians didn’t reach main defense lines in Kharkiv region

09:46 17.05.2024
Two people killed, nine wounded due to aggressor's attacks in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Two people killed, nine wounded due to aggressor's attacks in Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

There’s no reason to talk about mobilization of 18-year-olds – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

Rada ratifies Ukraine Facility agreement with EU

Border blocking at Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne checkpoint to last until June 7 – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY OUTAGES IN 12 REGIONS, KYIV CITY

Kuleba congratulates Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia on their election to non-permanent members of UNSC

Georgia intends to normalize relations with U.S. - PM

Invaders carry out one missile, 37 airstrikes on Ukraine during day

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces attack 12 enemy concentration sites

Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

American weapons won’t be used to attack Moscow, Kremlin – Biden

USA will continue to help Ukraine – Biden

Global Peace Summit may have continuation in parliamentary dimension – Stefanchuk

There’s no reason to talk about mobilization of 18-year-olds – Stefanchuk

AD
AD
AD
AD