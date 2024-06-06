Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

The Leninsky District Court of Kharkiv found guilty a 26-year-old man of spreading information about the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"He was sentenced to five years in prison ... Currently, the deadline for appeal is running," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

As it was established, a former conscript of one of the Ukrainian military units, shortly before being discharged into the reserve, voluntarily cooperated with a representative of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Through the Signal messenger, the accused transferred to the Russian curator the locations of the defense forces and military equipment in Lozova, Kharkiv region, as well as in Mykolaiv and Mykolaiv region. These data were necessary for the Russian Armed Forces to launch targeted air strikes against the Ukrainian military.

The accused was detained near the front line in Kupyansk direction, where he tried to secretly enter the positions of the occupiers. If the plan worked, the agent should get to the "branch" of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region.

During the trial, the accused fully admitted his guilt.