Zelenskyy: We agreed with Emir of Qatar to continue cooperation on bringing Ukrainian children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine

During an official visit to Qatar on Wednesday, June 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked for his assistance in the procedure of bringing Ukrainian children, who were forcibly removed by the Russian occupation forces, back to Ukraine.

"Thank you for your assistance in returning children, who were abducted by Russia, to Ukraine. We agreed to continue cooperation in this direction," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

The President of Ukraine also thanked the Emir of Qatar for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and all key UN resolutions condemning full-scale Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Qatar's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"I briefed [the Emir of Qatar] about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, the agenda of which will include the release of captivated and deported Ukrainians. We look forward to Qatar's continued solidarity with our state at this historical moment," he said.