18:10 05.06.2024

Ukraine, Mozambique agree on starting work of Ukrainian-Mozambican Business Council – MFA

On Tuesday, June 4, Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh paid a working visit to the Republic of Mozambique, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has said.

The delegation, headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky, included Chairman of the Committee of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy Oleksandr Haidu and representatives of the Ukrainian agricultural sector. Delegation of Ukraine held a meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mozambique with the Minister Celso Ismael Correia and the Vice-Minister Olegario dos Anjus Banze.

"During the meeting there was a fruitful exchange of information regarding possible areas of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Mozambique in the field of agricultural production, attracting investments and encouraging entrepreneurs of both countries to mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of agriculture," the ministry said.

The interlocutors noted the broad possibilities of Ukraine in the field of innovations and technologies, as well as its industrial potential in the production of agricultural goods, which can be useful by Mozambique.

Ukrainian side emphasized the importance of implementing the initiatives of the President of Ukraine aimed at ensuring food security, such as Grain from Ukraine, which Mozambique can join. The parties underlined the need to develop a bilateral legal framework in the field of agriculture and agreed on starting the work of the Ukrainian-Mozambican Business Council.

Subkh in detail informed Mozambican side about the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, during which the issue of food security will be one of the main topics.

The Ukrainian delegation also held a meeting with Vice-Minister of Industry and Commerce of Mozambique Ludovina Bernardo. On the platform of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and with the assistance of the Investments and Export Promotion Agency of Mozambique and the Confederation of Economic Associations a round table and B2B meeting of Ukrainian and Mozambican business representatives took place

The participants of the event discussed the possibilities of cooperation in establishing the production and sale of agricultural products, in particular in the countries of South Africa. The parties also noted the availability of prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the maritime transport sector.

Tags: #ukraine #mozambique

