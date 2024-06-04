Facts

20:20 04.06.2024

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

Canada imposes sanctions against associates of Ukrainian ex-president Yanukovych

The Government of Canada will take special economic measures against individuals associated with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, the government's press service said.

On Tuesday, the official website of the Canadian government published a list of persons to whom sanctions will be applied. In particular, the restrictions included: Mykola Azarov; Oleksiy Azarov; Raisa Bohatyriova; Andriy Kliuiev; Serhiy Kurchenko; Viktor Pshonka; Artem Pshonka; Dmytro Tabachnyk; Oleksandr Yakymenko; Vitaliy Zakharchenko.

It is noted that the Government of Canada will apply special economic measures to all these individuals.

