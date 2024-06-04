Facts

18:36 04.06.2024

Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

2 min read
Rada approves Zelenskyy's proposal to remove from adopted bill norm on employer's right to dismiss employee for non-informing about ties with persons in Russia, occupation

The Verkhovna Rada approved a proposal submitted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and removed from bill No. 7731 the provision on the right of an employer to dismiss an employee for the latter's failure to inform about ties with individuals located in Russia and in the occupation.

A total of 241 MPs backed bill No. 7731 amending the Labor Code regarding the establishment of additional grounds for termination of an employment contract at the initiative of the employer and some other issues with the president's proposals at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Following the president's proposals, the Verkhovna Rada also supplemented the bill with new parts, according to which a component of internal labor regulations may be rules of conduct at an enterprise, institution, or organization, which contain provisions, in particular, on the obligations of employees to not disclose information with limited access, including information that constitutes a state or commercial secret, as well as on the conditions for working with confidential information. The bill also notes that the establishment of rules of conduct in enterprises, institutions, organizations that are of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state, and or facilities or operators of critical infrastructure are mandatory.

The live broadcast of the plenary session was conducted on Tik-Tok by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

Tags: #verkhovna_rada

