Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:36 09.07.2025

New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

2 min read
New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations Serhiy Babak has said that the issue of replacing the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovy is under review and Deputy Minister Andriy Vitrenko is a candidate to replace him.

"It is being considered... And others too. And the issue of replacement is being considered," Babak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of whether the issue of replacing the Minister of Education is being considered, whether Vitrenko is being considered as a candidate, and whether there are other candidates.

At the same time, he added that at the moment there are no specifics on this issue, and he also did not name who else is among the candidates for the position of Minister of Education.

Earlier, People's Deputy of Ukraine (Holos faction) Inna Sovsun stated that the candidacy of the current Deputy Minister Vitrenko is being considered for the position of the new Minister of Education and Science.

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction), commenting on the possible reformatting of the government, admitted that the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy could lose his position, but did not name who they plan to replace him with.

As reported, the public initiative Disergate accused Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Kyiv City Council deputy from the Servant of the People party Andriy Vitrenko of academic plagiarism in his scientific articles and PhD thesis. In particular, it was noted that Vitrenko's works contain coincidences of texts, paraphrasing and rearrangement of words, as well as a number of other violations of academic integrity, in particular, plagiarism of works by Russian and Kazakh scientists. The Interfax-Ukraine agency contacted Vitrenko for a comment, but did not receive it.

On April 10, ten deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction proposed to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Deputy Minister Vitrenko.

Tags: #education_minister #babak #verkhovna_rada

MORE ABOUT

14:56 18.06.2025
Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

Rada allows purchase of medicines under MACs using local budget funds

13:48 18.06.2025
Ukrainian Parliament adopts law on ARMA reform

Ukrainian Parliament adopts law on ARMA reform

15:58 17.06.2025
Rada increases liability for corrupt acts

Rada increases liability for corrupt acts

14:16 17.06.2025
Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

16:25 04.06.2025
Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

15:40 04.06.2025
Rada mulling one-time payment to families of soldiers killed in captivity

Rada mulling one-time payment to families of soldiers killed in captivity

18:41 03.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on factoring

Parliament adopts law on factoring

16:20 03.06.2025
Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

15:40 03.06.2025
Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

15:32 03.06.2025
Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Russia sets new anti-record, launches 700 drones, missiles at Ukraine – Air Force

Composer Ihor Poklad passes away

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

LATEST

Lutsk hit by largest Russian attack since full-scale invasion – Shmyhal

UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

Ukrainian girl, 18, found dead in Italy, suicide suspected – MFA

Russian strikes on civilians in Donetsk region kill 3 – police

Defense ministry codifies Ukrainian-made training kit

Ukrainian regulators, Security Service, Gambling Industry Association shut down 133 illegal online casinos

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Soldier gets 7 years for desertion, APC hijacking – SBI

Yermak underscores importance of Ukraine's long-range weapons

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

AD
AD