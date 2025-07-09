New Education Minister under consideration, Vitrenko is candidate - Babak

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovations Serhiy Babak has said that the issue of replacing the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovy is under review and Deputy Minister Andriy Vitrenko is a candidate to replace him.

"It is being considered... And others too. And the issue of replacement is being considered," Babak said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering the question of whether the issue of replacing the Minister of Education is being considered, whether Vitrenko is being considered as a candidate, and whether there are other candidates.

At the same time, he added that at the moment there are no specifics on this issue, and he also did not name who else is among the candidates for the position of Minister of Education.

Earlier, People's Deputy of Ukraine (Holos faction) Inna Sovsun stated that the candidacy of the current Deputy Minister Vitrenko is being considered for the position of the new Minister of Education and Science.

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction), commenting on the possible reformatting of the government, admitted that the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy could lose his position, but did not name who they plan to replace him with.

As reported, the public initiative Disergate accused Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Kyiv City Council deputy from the Servant of the People party Andriy Vitrenko of academic plagiarism in his scientific articles and PhD thesis. In particular, it was noted that Vitrenko's works contain coincidences of texts, paraphrasing and rearrangement of words, as well as a number of other violations of academic integrity, in particular, plagiarism of works by Russian and Kazakh scientists. The Interfax-Ukraine agency contacted Vitrenko for a comment, but did not receive it.

On April 10, ten deputies of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction proposed to appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Deputy Minister Vitrenko.