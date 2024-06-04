Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the consequences of Russian attacks on the country's energy sector are long-term, and therefore savings will be part of everyday life in the coming years.

"The consequences of Russian attacks on the energy sector are long-term. Therefore, saving will be a part of our daily life in the coming years ... Our goal is to save at all levels: from large enterprises to individual houses and apartments," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister stressed that the key priority is to strengthen energy after the Russian terrorist attacks.

"The situation is very difficult. More than 9 GW of generation capacity has been lost. The enemy continues to attack energy facilities. Currently, Ukrenergo is again forced to resort to planned outages of consumers. This buys us time to restore and strengthen the energy system," he added.

According to Shmyhal, the government's strategy includes the following items: strengthening air defense; repairs of damaged equipment and further development of protection against drones; decentralization of the energy system; international support and cooperation; energy efficiency and responsible electricity consumption.