Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:52 31.03.2025

Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

1 min read
Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 5.2 billion to the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine and regional administrations for the reconstruction and operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"UAH 5.2 billion has been allocated to the Reconstruction Agency and regional administrations for the reconstruction and operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions, which are used as a priority by our Security and Defense Forces," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel following the results of an extraordinary government meeting on Monday in Irpin, Kyiv region.

Tags: #shmyhal #cabinet_of_ministers

MORE ABOUT

20:35 21.03.2025
Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

18:59 21.03.2025
Ukrainian govt establishes PlayCity agency for gambling and lottery regulation

Ukrainian govt establishes PlayCity agency for gambling and lottery regulation

10:32 12.03.2025
Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

14:46 07.03.2025
Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

20:19 06.03.2025
Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

16:58 04.03.2025
Govt plans to partially finance eRecovery at expense of ERA loan - Shmyhal

Govt plans to partially finance eRecovery at expense of ERA loan - Shmyhal

15:46 04.03.2025
Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

Some of projects financed through USAID replaced - Shmyhal

14:17 04.03.2025
Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

14:15 04.03.2025
US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

14:14 04.03.2025
Ukraine seeks to include EU membership in peace deal – PM

Ukraine seeks to include EU membership in peace deal – PM

HOT NEWS

EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

G5+ FMs: We to not accept any agreement that limits Ukrainian defence industry or military presence of partner countries in Ukraine

Commander of 425th OCHI battalion: We have UAV at price of bad tank for board, our specialists improving their skills around the clock

Zelenskyy: More than 183,000 crimes related to Russian aggression recorded

Organizers of cyber attack on UZ don’t receive personal data of passengers, info about military cargo

LATEST

Lithuanian FM Budrys arrives in Kyiv

EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

German FM Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

Ukraine's aspiration for NATO could be cause of war — Trump

G5+ FMs: We to not accept any agreement that limits Ukrainian defence industry or military presence of partner countries in Ukraine

Zelenskyy talks with Starmer: We arrange meeting of our military reps to prepare contingents

Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

Kharkiv resident, passing on data about Defense Forces in the city to Russian rep, receives 15 years in prison

Commander of 425th OCHI battalion: We have UAV at price of bad tank for board, our specialists improving their skills around the clock

AD
AD
Empire School
AD