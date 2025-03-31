Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 5.2 billion to the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine and regional administrations for the reconstruction and operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"UAH 5.2 billion has been allocated to the Reconstruction Agency and regional administrations for the reconstruction and operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions, which are used as a priority by our Security and Defense Forces," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel following the results of an extraordinary government meeting on Monday in Irpin, Kyiv region.