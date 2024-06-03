Zelenskyy to participate in G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine's key topics include further defense assistance, speeding up F-16, air defense supplies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate either online or offline in the G7 Summit in Italy on June 13-15, Spokesperson for the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov has said, adding that the key topics of the president's negotiations will include further ramping up of defense support for Ukraine, accelerating the supply of F-16 fighter jets and strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

"[Zelenskyy] will be present there either online or physically. There is for sure. G7 are our main partners. We will raise with them the key topics of our relations, including dialogues in bilateral formats with the G7 states," he said on the national telethon on Monday.

In particular, according to Nykyforov, Zelenskyy plans to discuss with the United States, which is Ukraine's main defense partner, a further increase in defense assistance, further development of the Western aircraft coalition, and steps needed for Ukraine to speed up deliveries of the F-16s.

Also, the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with additional systems and interceptors will be one of the key topics for discussion.

"This is the most sensitive topic for our cities and the front. And we will wait for key decisions within the G7," Nykyforov said.

He also said that during a visit to Singapore, the president of Ukraine met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss air defense supplies.

"This was the main topic. Active work is now underway to ensure that air defense systems arrive in Ukraine. We expect positive public decisions in the near future," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the participation of the Ukrainian president in the G7 Summit was confirmed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.