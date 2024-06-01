Facts

15:14 01.06.2024

Zelenskyy: Full protection of Ukrainian sky must become norm, partners know exactly what needed for this

2 min read
Last night, Russian troops shelled the territory of Ukraine, using more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones, " the only way to stop this terror and keep it from becoming the norm is to promptly make effective decisions," to ensure the protection of the Ukrainian sky, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Civilian people, infrastructure, and energy facilities. This is what Russia is constantly at war with. This night, another barrage of over 50 missiles of various types and around 50 Shahed drones targeted the south, center, and west of Ukraine,” he said on the Telegram channel Saturday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to “to our warriors for shooting down the majority of them, but there were also hits. All services are working on the ground to provide recovery and relief. Everyone affected will receive all of the necessary assistance,” the President said.

“Russia's main goal is to normalize terror, exploit Ukraine's lack of sufficient air defense, and capitalize on Ukraine's partners' indecision,” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy believes that Russian terrorists understand only the language of force. “And the only way to stop this terror and keep it from becoming the norm is to promptly make effective decisions. Full protection for the Ukrainian sky must become the norm. So that the madmen in the Kremlin understand that their terror is futile,” the President stated.

According to him, the partners know exactly what is needed for this. “Additional Patriot and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Accelerating and expanding the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine. Providing our warriors with all the necessary capabilities,” he said.

“Only when Putin loses the ability to target civilians and civilian infrastructure will he be forced to stop his terror. This is a test of humanity and determination for the free world. Either we pass it together, or the world will suffer further destabilization and chaos,” Zelenskyy is convinced.

