Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:25 10.10.2025

Zelenskyy: We to do everything to protect facilities beyond local authorities' capacity

It is necessary to protect all facilities, including private stations, and where local authorities are unable to do anything, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For example, if we take Kyiv. There is CHP-5, CHP-6. The question is not only against air defense. We cannot use Patriot missiles against drones. What questions can be asked to the mayor? Kyiv's municipal enterprises? I could tell you now, what I think about all this. But I will not, because we all have one war," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He noted that first of all it is necessary to stand firm and defeat the enemy.

"We will do everything. And where local authorities are not able to do anything, and where the private sector, by the way, has private relevant stations, we still have to protect all this. We have one country, and people all live there, and they don't pay attention to whose station it is, whose property it is," the president added.

According to him, there is a first, second, third level of protection of various facilities.

"You know that there are facilities that are the size of a village. To be honest, you won't build any structures there. They need to be protected by air defense," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, it is necessary to protect a large number of transformers. "From this point of view, I believe that a good program has been prepared," the head of state said.

Tags: #facilities #zelenskyy #protection

