EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

The European Union (EU) is preparing rules for winding down temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens. Recommendations for a phased transition to legal residence or voluntary return have been published by the Council of the European Union.

According to the document, temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU member states remains in force until March 4, 2027. The phase-out plan is designed to ensure a smooth and coordinated transition, taking into account both Ukraine's capacity and refugees' needs.

As many Ukrainians have already integrated into EU societies – learning languages, finding jobs, and enrolling their children in schools – member states are expected to create pathways for them to transition to national residence permits. These may include permits for employment, study, research, family circumstances, or other grounds.

The EU Council said that returns to Ukraine should be gradual and voluntary. Special programs, prioritizing reintegration in Ukraine, should be developed to support returnees with housing, healthcare, and access to basic infrastructure. These initiatives may be financed through EU funds and with support from international organizations.

Families with children will be allowed to remain until the end of the school year if their child is enrolled in an EU school.

For people with special needs, legal stay will be extended until Ukraine is able to provide the necessary support.

To inform refugees about residence options and return programs, Unity Hubs will be used to provide consultations and explanatory materials.

Coordination between EU member states and Ukraine will take place through special platforms. The EU emphasized the need for a unified approach to avoid overburdening national systems and to ensure fair burden-sharing.