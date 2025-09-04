Ukraine proposes that USA consider special format to protect Ukrainian skies

Photo: https://www.spiegel.de/politik/

Ukraine has proposed that the United States consider a special format to protect Ukrainian skies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

“We also spoke about maximum protection for Ukraine’s skies. Until peace comes, Ukrainians must not be at the mercy of constant Russian attacks. Russian missiles and drones must not take lives. Ukraine has proposed a format for protecting our skies for the U.S. to consider,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.