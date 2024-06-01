Facts

14:36 01.06.2024

Zelenskyy arrives in Singapore to participate in Shangri-La Dialogue conference

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, which is a key platform for security issues in the Asia-Pacific region and to hold a number of meetings, in particular with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“Global security is impossible when the world's largest country disregards recognized borders, international law, and the UN Charter, resorts to hunger, darkness, and nuclear blackmail,” the President said on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, restoring a just peace in Ukraine, ensuring global food and nuclear security is the task of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. “And this is why the Asia-Pacific voice must be heard there,” he noted.

As Zelenskyy said, in Singapore, he will address the conference and hold a number of meetings, particularly with Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste’s President José Ramos-Horta, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors.

According to the agenda of the conference, which this year is held from May 31 to June 2, the speech of the President of Ukraine is scheduled for Sunday, June 2.

In particular, the conference will be attended by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, Deputy Chief of the French Defense Staff Pierre Vandier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. Zelenskyy will speak at a plenary session dedicated to solutions for global peace and regional stability.

According to media reports, Russia will not participate in the current conference.

The Asian Security Summit Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual intergovernmental security forum held by the independent analytical center International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which is attended by defense ministers, permanent heads of ministries and other military leaders of 28 countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The Forum got its name from the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, where it has been held since 2002.

