21:03 31.05.2024

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

The office of Donetsk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has resumed work in Kramatorsk.

"In April 2022, the office of Donetsk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross was transferred from Kramatorsk to Dnipro in order to maintain the safety of recipients of humanitarian aid. Today, more than two years later, Donetsk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross has returned to Kramatorsk," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

The organization will continue to help residents in the territory of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Currently, Donetsk regional organization employs 25 employees and more than 200 volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross. They implement more than ten programs, including home care and mobile medical teams. In addition, there are two Emergency Response Units.

On the first day of work of the restored office, the team of the Eastern interregional office of URCS, together with partners in the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the Director General of the European Region from Geneva, discussed ways of relevant and prompt assistance to residents of the Ukrainian-controlled region of Donetsk region.

 

