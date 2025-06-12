Ukrainian Red Cross Society begins work on 2026-2030 strategy – Director General Dotsenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DotsenkoMaksym

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has begun developing its strategic plan for 2026-2030, according to URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko.

"For two days, our team has been working on the initial phase of formulating the new Ukrainian Red Cross Society's strategy for 2026–2030. Humanitarian challenges in the country continue to evolve, and so must our operational approaches. We're focusing on the primary needs of vulnerable populations," Dotsenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the new strategy will prioritize support for communities, close cooperation with government institutions, assistance in rehabilitating populations affected by the war, and contributing to Ukraine's recovery through the development of social infrastructure, education, and social services.