16:23 13.06.2025

Project Syla launched in Ukraine

Project Syla (Power), launched in Ukraine, will help communities be prepared for emergencies, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported.

“Partners of the Syla project came together in Kyiv to launch a joint initiative aimed at helping Ukrainian communities better prepare for and respond to emergencies. Over two days, representatives aligned their visions, mapped out next steps, and laid the groundwork for stronger local disaster preparedness,” the URCS wrote on Facebook on Friday.

During the two-day workshop, the partners developed a common vision of the objectives, expected results, action plans and implementation methodology, agreed on the roles, coordination mechanisms and responsibilities of all participants. They also discussed issues of reporting, financial management, logistics, procurement and security issues, accountability, fraud prevention and stressed the importance of taking into account local knowledge, community involvement and support at all stages of the project.

The Syla project aims to develop the capacity of communities in the field of emergency preparedness and early response. It unites the efforts of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ACTED, IMPACT, the German and Danish Red Crosses and will be implemented with the financial support of the European Union.

 

