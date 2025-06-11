Number of URCS employees and volunteers significantly increased since start of full-scale war – organization CEO

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the number of employees and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has significantly increased, reported URCS General Director Maksym Dotsenko.

"At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we had about 400 employees and about a thousand volunteers. Now we have about 5,000 employees and about 10,000 volunteers," Dotsenko said at the forum dubbed "Humanitarian architecture and development of civil defense in Ukraine" on Wednesday.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, deputies, representatives of relevant ministries, government agencies, international and humanitarian organizations, public sector experts and Ukrainian business leaders are taking part in the forum, which is taking place in Kyiv.