Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:00 11.06.2025

Number of URCS employees and volunteers significantly increased since start of full-scale war – organization CEO

1 min read
Number of URCS employees and volunteers significantly increased since start of full-scale war – organization CEO
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the number of employees and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has significantly increased, reported URCS General Director Maksym Dotsenko.

"At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we had about 400 employees and about a thousand volunteers. Now we have about 5,000 employees and about 10,000 volunteers," Dotsenko said at the forum dubbed "Humanitarian architecture and development of civil defense in Ukraine" on Wednesday.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent, deputies, representatives of relevant ministries, government agencies, international and humanitarian organizations, public sector experts and Ukrainian business leaders are taking part in the forum, which is taking place in Kyiv.

Tags: #dotsenko #urcs

MORE ABOUT

08:34 11.06.2025
URCS, State Emergency Service and the All-Ukrainian Association of United Tergrromad signed a memorandum of cooperation

URCS, State Emergency Service and the All-Ukrainian Association of United Tergrromad signed a memorandum of cooperation

14:50 10.06.2025
Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

Humanitarian Architecture and the Development of Ukraine's Civil Protection System forum to be held in Kyiv

09:54 10.06.2025
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross providing first aid to victim of enemy drone in Nikopol

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross providing first aid to victim of enemy drone in Nikopol

14:05 08.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists rescuers in extinguishing fire in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assists rescuers in extinguishing fire in Mykolaiv region

12:25 07.06.2025
URCS joins emergency response efforts in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after overnight Russian strike

URCS joins emergency response efforts in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after overnight Russian strike

11:45 07.06.2025
URCS vehicle destroyed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kherson

URCS vehicle destroyed in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kherson

12:49 06.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian attack on Ternopil and Lutsk

16:49 05.06.2025
URCS helps rescuers, victims in Kharkiv neighborhoods hit by UAVS

URCS helps rescuers, victims in Kharkiv neighborhoods hit by UAVS

15:30 04.06.2025
URCS recruiting groups for Reboot program in Ivano-Frankivsk

URCS recruiting groups for Reboot program in Ivano-Frankivsk

12:03 31.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

HOT NEWS

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Death toll from June 7 Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five – prosecutor

Poroshenko sends new batch of aid to the front: drones, equipment, communications devices

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Strategic Investment Council discusses inclusion of DRIVE project in Unified Project Portfolio – Shmyhal

Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

AD
AD