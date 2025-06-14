Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:32 14.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society participates in World Blood Donor Day

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is holding more than 20 events on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

“Every year on June 14, the world celebrates World Blood Donor Day… The Ukrainian Red Cross Society traditionally supports this important day, because donation is not just a good deed, but a true act of solidarity and humanity,” the URCS wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The URCS events are held in different regions of the country for children, youth and adults. On this day, volunteers and consultants of the URCS from the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention department hold thematic sessions, distribute materials on the benefits of blood donation and provide useful advice for future donors.

Together with local blood services, the URCS team organizes donation campaigns and participates in the promotion of the culture of donation. Volunteers and employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society organizations themselves become donors. The URCS also actively informs the population about the importance of donation and how it helps people who need it every day.

The URCS emphasized that the topic of donation has become especially relevant with the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, as the number of people in need of donated blood has increased.

“Just 30 minutes of your time can save the lives of three people,” the URCS noted.

 

Tags: #donation #urcs #blood

