USA allows Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia on border with Kharkiv region – Nykyforov

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military targets in the Russian Federation, but only in border areas with Kharkiv region, press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov told The Guardian.

According to the decision, Ukraine can use the HIMARS missile systems supplied by the United States to attack Russian soldiers and command posts.

“It will significantly boost our ability to counter Russian attempts to mass across the border,” Nykyforov said.

At the same time, the White House continues to insist that the policy prohibiting deep strikes against the Russian Federation has not changed. Also, Ukraine will still not be able to use the ATACMS long-range system for strikes on Russian territory.