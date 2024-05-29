Facts

12:36 29.05.2024

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The defense forces liquidated 1,300 invaders, eight tanks, 33 armored vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 28 UAVs, as well as 76 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 29, 2024 approximately amounted to about 505,100 (1,300 more) personnel, tanks - 7,700 (eight more) units, armored combat vehicles - 14,891 (33 more) units, artillery systems - 13,066 (37 more) units, MLRS - 1,087 (two more) units, air defense systems - 815 units, aircraft - 357 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 10,510 (28 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,222 units, ships/boats - 27 units, submarines - one unit, vehicles and tank trucks - 17,796 (56 more) units, and special equipment - 2,142 (20 more) units," the message says.

Tags: #invaders #losses

