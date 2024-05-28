EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

The EU Foreign Affairs Council, which met in Brussels on Tuesday in the format of defense ministers, identified five main priorities of the European Union in the field of security and defense, follows from the council resolution.

Brussels explains that these priorities were determined "in a context of an unprecedented combination of threats and challenges" in the geopolitical sphere.

The heads of the defense departments of the European Union countries called "the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine ... within its internationally recognized borders" the first priority.

Next priority "Spend more and better together" stresses "the need to ensure the availability of defence products, and strengthen the EU's Defence Technological and Industrial Base (EDTIB) so that it is able to provide for the needs of member states' armed forces, and partners where necessary." In this context, the Council also stresses the vital need to improve access to public and private finance for the EDTIB, and supports the strengthening of cooperation, leading to progressive integration of the Ukrainian defence technological and industrial base into the EDTIB.

The priority "Increase the EU's ability to act" recalls the importance of the EPF "as a global instrument in support of EU CFSP/CSDP objectives, allowing for targeted security and defence assistance in response to the needs of partner countries." Furthermore, the Council encourages member states to further contribute to the full operationalisation of the EU Rapid Deployment Capacity by 2025, and to implement as a matter of urgency the Military Mobility Pledge 2024 (in annex to the conclusions).

The priority "Strengthen the EU’s resilience and secure access to strategic domains" reiterates the importance of "strengthening the EU's prevention, detection, deterrence, resilience and response to hybrid, FIMI, cyber threats and malicious activities targeting the EU, its member states and partners." The conclusions also recall the importance of the space, maritime and air domains for the EU's security and defence and call for the swift implementation of the joint communication on the climate and security nexus.

Among the priorities in the field of security and defense, the EU Council included "continuing to further strengthen, deepen and expand the tailored and mutually beneficial partnerships with partners, based on shared values and interests."

The Council reiterates that "the EU's strategic partnership with NATO underpinned by the strong transatlantic bond is essential for Euro-Atlantic security and stability."